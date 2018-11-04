National Grid plc (NGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,784,000 after purchasing an additional 500,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Grid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,849,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,135,000 after acquiring an additional 172,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Grid by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,915,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 28.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 703,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,704. National Grid has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.