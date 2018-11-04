Neil Gagnon Sells 108,599 Shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $2,937,602.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CareDx Inc has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $997.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 108.99%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of CareDx to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.