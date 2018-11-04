NEO (NEO) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, NEO has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEO has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $150.87 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can now be bought for about $16.64 or 0.00261249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, COSS and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.91 or 0.09844304 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004539 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official website is neo.org. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit, OKEx, BigONE, Ovis, Kucoin, CoinBene, BitMart, Cryptopia, Allcoin, DragonEX, BitForex, LBank, COSS, Liquid, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Upbit, Bitinka, Gate.io, BCEX, Exrates, Livecoin, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Koinex, Coinrail, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitfinex, Bittrex, TDAX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bibox and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

