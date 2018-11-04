NeoGenomics (NEO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. First Analysis set a $16.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NEO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 1,143,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,033. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 138.31 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,175,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.