Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Reduced by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 39,296.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 926,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,739,434,000 after acquiring an additional 619,795 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,249.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $197,549,000 after acquiring an additional 467,285 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,537,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $601,982,000 after acquiring an additional 380,214 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total transaction of $115,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,542 shares of company stock valued at $114,178,608. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.41.

NFLX opened at $309.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.38 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

