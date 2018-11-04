Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Trimmed by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Netflix by 12.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Netflix by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 13.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $7,361,323.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.46, for a total value of $342,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,542 shares of company stock valued at $114,178,608. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.41.

NFLX opened at $309.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 247.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.38 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

