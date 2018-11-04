Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.83 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $589,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

