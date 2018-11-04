New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Stock Price Down 1.5% on Disappointing Earnings

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) shares were down 1.5% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 14,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 465,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $117.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 574,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 569.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 568,810 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth $1,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 177.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

About New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

