Newell Brands (NWL) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.8 billion.

NYSE:NWL opened at $18.99 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.81.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

