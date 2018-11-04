NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Shares Up 0.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shot up 0.9% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.29. 31,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 332,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 252.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NewLink Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NewLink Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 112,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 29,719 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

