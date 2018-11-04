Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEM stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Newmont Mining Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont Mining from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $37.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Newmont Mining by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

