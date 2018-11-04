News Corp (NWSA) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,531,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of News by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of News by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NWSA stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. News Corp has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. News had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. News’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

