Nexa Resources (NEXA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEXA. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

NYSE NEXA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,746. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.28 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 21.8% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 29.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

