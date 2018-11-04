Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

LON NFC opened at GBX 504 ($6.59) on Wednesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52 week low of GBX 351.25 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 460 ($6.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.