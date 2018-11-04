NI (NODK) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NODK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,831. NI has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $348.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Get NI alerts:

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NI by 33.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 289,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NI during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in NI by 267.1% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 83,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NI during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NI by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.