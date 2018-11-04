NIC Inc. (EGOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 817,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,902. NIC has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $931.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIC will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 214,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 38.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

