Nimiq Exchange Token (NET) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Nimiq Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $0.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002227 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00842556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003854 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010330 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Token Profile

Nimiq Exchange Token (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Exchange Token Token Trading

Nimiq Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

