Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.55 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rollins by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 504,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $59.35 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Shares of Rollins are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 10th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

