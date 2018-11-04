NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $4,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $74,941,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 494.9% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 619,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,320,000 after buying an additional 514,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $2,995,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

NYSE MAA opened at $96.46 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $85.16 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

