Noah (NOAH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Noah stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Noah has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

