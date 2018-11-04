Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,460,070 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $263,191,000 after buying an additional 119,166 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 151,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,581. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.94%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

