Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Stake Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

