Noble Energy (NBL) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.96.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 9,492,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

