Nokia Oyj (NOK) Position Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 455,789 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,115,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079,776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 310,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,294,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 530,591 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

