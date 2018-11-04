Nomura Cuts Criteo (CRTO) Price Target to $25.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 667,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,946. Criteo has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Criteo by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Criteo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 584,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 367,081 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Criteo by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 72,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

