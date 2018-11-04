Nomura Increases T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Price Target to $72.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by Nomura from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays cut T-Mobile Us to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.74.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $141,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,861. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 806.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.