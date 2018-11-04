Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $34.01 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.28 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $114.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0914 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

