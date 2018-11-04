Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $99,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,286.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,793,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,937,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,713,000 after purchasing an additional 768,048 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,810,000 after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 600.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 531,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 455,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $147.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.60 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

