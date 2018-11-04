NutriSystem (NTRI) Raised to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NutriSystem’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NutriSystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NutriSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NutriSystem has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

Shares of NTRI traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 806,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NutriSystem will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

NutriSystem declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter valued at $16,413,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 112,682.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 366,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,340,000 after acquiring an additional 274,721 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter valued at $3,238,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter valued at $3,026,000.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.