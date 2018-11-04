NuVasive’s (NUVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

“NUVA’s 3Q18 revenue beat while its EPS missed. Management raised revenue guidance but lowered EPS guidance. Organic growth increased to 8% in 3Q18 from 5% in 2Q18 as improved domestic growth offset slower international growth. Operating margin was 220 bps below consensus as management decided to exploit an improving spine market by reinvesting in SG&A (up 70 bps Y/Y) and R&D (up 50 bps Y/Y). Gross margin met consensus and West Carrollton remains on track to deliver 130-150 bps of margin benefit in 2019. While the margin performance is frustrating, we expect the stronger growth combined with in-sourcing to drive better margin performance in 2019 and reiterate our Buy rating.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research cut NuVasive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised NuVasive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.63.

NUVA stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NuVasive by 45.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

