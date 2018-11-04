NxStage Medical (NXTM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

NxStage Medical stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,411. NxStage Medical has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that NxStage Medical will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,922 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,326,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,334,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

