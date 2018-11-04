OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. 178,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly M. Guadagno bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $49,904.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,904.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 51.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 28.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 145.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

