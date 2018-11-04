Oclaro Inc (OCLR) Stake Lessened by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its stake in Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Oclaro worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,997,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,377 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oclaro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 367,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 9.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 760,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 76,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

OCLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCLR opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Oclaro Inc has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.22 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 13.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oclaro Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

