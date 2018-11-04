Ocwen Financial (OCN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Ocwen Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 2,033,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 95.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 1,670.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at $272,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

