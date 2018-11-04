Olin (OLN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Nomura

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective decreased by Nomura from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Olin to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Olin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.91.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. Olin has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Olin by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 89,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,810 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,256,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

