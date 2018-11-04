OLYMPUS Corp/S (OCPNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLYMPUS Corp/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OLYMPUS Corp/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $34.21. 8,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. OLYMPUS Corp/S has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

OLYMPUS Corp/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. OLYMPUS Corp/S had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that OLYMPUS Corp/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OLYMPUS Corp/S Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

