Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, MED assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OHI opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

