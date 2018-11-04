On Track Innovations (OTIV) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.83

Media headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news impact score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted On Track Innovations’ ranking:

OTIV opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.59.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that On Track Innovations will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of On Track Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

