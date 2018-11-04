Oncobiologics (ONS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ONS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 11,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,249. Oncobiologics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha.

