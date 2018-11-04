Ondori (RSTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Ondori has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $662.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ondori alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000425 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001175 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,606,238,462 coins and its circulating supply is 36,435,324,484 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @





. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.