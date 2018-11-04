Oppenheimer Analysts Give Ares Capital (ARCC) a $18.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.23%.

In related news, Director Eric B. Siegel acquired 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $288,055. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,251,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,179,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 65.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,408,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,837 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,744,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,352,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.