Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,065 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $96.11 and a 12 month high of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,859,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,138,746.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,680 shares of company stock worth $5,876,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

