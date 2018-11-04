Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,847 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 474,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $329,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 138.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 91,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 114.6% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 42,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 331,648 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 73,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $129,971.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,164 shares in the company, valued at $497,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $988,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

