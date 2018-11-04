Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Iqvia by 173.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $135.48.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Iqvia to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $46,245,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $1,165,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,586 shares of company stock valued at $75,510,422. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.