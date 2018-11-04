Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 753.3% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at $550,380.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

