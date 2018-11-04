Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Fastenal (FAST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Fastenal by 3,540.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,947.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.28 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.76 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

