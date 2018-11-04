Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $117,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 137.6% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.00 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

