Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,441 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 112,207 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 104,133.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 79.3% in the second quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 220,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 97,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

