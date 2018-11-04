Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aetna Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AET)

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Aetna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.45.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aetna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

NYSE:AET opened at $198.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aetna by 31.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aetna by 32.1% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Aetna by 1,696.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aetna by 14.1% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,013,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aetna by 140.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

