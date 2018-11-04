OracleChain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, OracleChain has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $13,924.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00152318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00260241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $657.46 or 0.10323943 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012097 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain.

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

